Maruti Suzuki India sells 1.67 lakh units in March 2021

Maruti Suzuki India achieved total sales of 167,014 units in month of March 2021 compared to 83,792 units in March 2020.

Domestic sales (Domestic + OEM) stood at 155,417 units and exports were at 11,597 units in March 2021.

For the financial year 2021, the Company posted a total sales of 1,457,861 units, which is 6.7% lower than FY 2019-20.

Total sales in the year include domestic sales of 1,323,396 units, sales to other OEMs of 38,326 units and exports of 96,139 units.

