Venkys (India) starts commercial production of 3rd Solvent Extraction and Vegetable Oil Refinery Project

Venkys (India) announced that the 3rd Solvent Extraction and Vegetable Oil Refinery project at Shrirampur, Maharashtra was completed and trial run was successfully taken. The Company has now started commercial production of the unit.

Total cost of the project is approx.

Rs.50 crore with a capacity of 1,80,000 MT per annum. Along with the first two plants, the total capacity will be 5,40,000 MT per annum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)