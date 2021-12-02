Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Raymond in spotlight

Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, registered sale of 3,49,393 units in November 2021, lower than 5,91,091 in November 2020.

Coal India: The state-run coal major's coal production increased 4.1% to 53.8 million tonnes (MT) in November 2021 from 51.7 MT in November 2020.

The company's coal offtake stood at 56.8 MT last month, up 10.8% compared with 51.3 MT recorded in the same month last year.

Raymond: The board of the diversified group has approved the listing of its subsidiary JK Files & Engineering (JKFEL). The IPO will comprise an offer for sale of Rs 800 crore. It will not have any fresh issuance of shares.

JKFEL is the world's largest manufacturer of steel files with a share of over 25% of global capacity in 2020, with a presence in over 55 countries. The company is also a leading player in the drills segment in India.

Globus Spirits: The spirits manufacturer has won a tender floated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for supplying 9.68 crore litre of Ethanol at Rs 52.92 per litre.

RITES: The Ministry of Railways informed the company that a new line between Belgam and Dharwad via Kittur, a new Shimoga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur line and Tumkur-Devangere via Chitradurga new line project will not be executed by the company.

New Delhi Television (NDTV): NDTV Convergence bagged a 10-year deal with Nasdaq-listed Taboola, which can generate revenue of Rs 750 crore ($100 million) for NDTV Convergence contingent upon it meeting the targets assigned for different stages of the 10-year period.

Adani Transmission: The board has appointed Lisa Caroline MacCallum as an additional director (non-executive, independent) of the company with effect from 30 November 2021 to hold office upto the date of next annual general meeting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)