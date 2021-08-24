Tata Power commissions 150 MW solar power project in Loharki, Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), 100% subsidiary of Tata Power announced commissioning of 150 MW Solar Power project in Village Loharki, Rajasthan.

Spreading across 756 acrse of land, this landmark project has been completed by TPREL within the stipulated timelines. The plant is expected to generate more than 350 million units annually.

Approximately 656,700 modules were used in the project and the installation is expected to reduce 3.34 lakh tons of carbon emission every year. For the smooth processing of the installation, 48 Inverters, 720 KM of DC cable and 550 manpower have been used in the project.

