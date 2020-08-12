Tata Power Company consolidated net profit rises 26.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.91% to Rs 6452.99 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Company rose 26.33% to Rs 206.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 163.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 16.91% to Rs 6452.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7766.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6452.997766.7226.4826.821101.941299.94457.45679.99206.62163.55

