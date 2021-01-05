Tata Power Company Ltd sees good buying

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 80.9, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.56% in last one year as compared to a 17.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.27% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.9, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 14150.95. The Sensex is at 48267.83, up 0.19%. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 12.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17176.15, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 249.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 337.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

