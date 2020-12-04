Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 37.22 points or 0.62% at 5930.77 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 6.21%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 2.34%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.59%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.48%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.09%), Adani Gas Ltd (down 0.95%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.89%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.84%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 4.16%), Oil India Ltd (up 2.3%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.23%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 309.68 or 0.69% at 44942.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.65 points or 0.61% at 13214.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 18.6 points or 0.11% at 17264.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.55 points or 0.27% at 5815.29.

On BSE,1431 shares were trading in green, 1333 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

