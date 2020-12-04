HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd in demand

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2591.6, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.04% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% drop in NIFTY and a 0.28% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2591.6, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 13170.65. The Sensex is at 44778.31, up 0.33%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has risen around 12.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14138.75, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 43.96 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

