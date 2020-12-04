Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 242.5, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.59% jump in NIFTY and a 22.43% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 242.5, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 13170.65. The Sensex is at 44778.31, up 0.33%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has gained around 12.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 25.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3126.1, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

