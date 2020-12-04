APL Apollo Tubes Ltd stays supported

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 3565.1, up 0.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.89% in last one year as compared to a 9.75% jump in NIFTY and a 22.75% jump in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3565.1, up 0.54% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 13190.3. The Sensex is at 44836.38, up 0.46%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 10.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 25.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3126.1, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52695 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 79.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

