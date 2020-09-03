ABB Information Systems selects TCS for hosting infrastructure and cloud service management

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by ABB Information Systems for transforming its hosting infrastructure and cloud service management.

TCS will function as ABB' managed service partner with an end-to-end responsibility in Hosting Infrastructure and Cloud Service Management. TCS will transition from ABB' incumbent and steer the transformation journey in a structured approach along with ABB. Through the transformation TCS will optimize, simplify and improve the quality assurance of services via automation and consolidation of services housed in ABB's strategic data centers and remote sites, with a cloud-first approach.

This will be done in-line with ABB's new Operating Model.

TCS' cognitive automation software, Ignio, will be used to harness the power of AI, machine learning, and advanced software engineering to autonomously resolve issues and make the infrastructure stack self-healing and resilient. TCS Cloud Exponence platform provides frictionless, rapid on-boarding, and standardized delivery experience in a hybrid cloud environment. TCS will deploy its Machine First Delivery Model to reduce operating risk, boost velocity and enhance resilience. TCS Intelligent Cloud Migration Continuum (iCMC) solution will be used to create an optimized transformation roadmap that lays out the migration sequence tailored to meet the business needs.

