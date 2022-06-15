Tata Power Solar commissions 66 MW EPC project for Vibrant Energy

-
The project will produce 110,029 units of energy annually. The installation will lead to a reduction of carbon emissions of up to 9 lakh tonnes.
The project is spread over 191 acres comprising 1,27,268 solar modules and has been completed within a record nine-month period.
Tata Power Solar and Vibrant Energy share the vision of leading innovation-driven renewable energy solutions in the country. Tata Power Solar carved out a unique execution plan by deploying multiple teams to ensure smooth functioning and commissioning of the project at all levels. The team established a two-level Pooling Sub- Station the undulating terrain, and the hard rock land was earthed to ensure the structural stability of the entire EHV (Extra High Voltage) system.
With the commissioning of this project, the company's total utility-scale solar project portfolio touches 9.7GWp.
