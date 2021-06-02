Tata Power Solar LoA for solar power projects worth Rs 686 cr

Tata Power Solar, wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received Letter of Award (LoA) to build 210 MWp of Solar PV projects for NTPC. The total order value of the projects is approximately Rs 686 crore.

The commissioning date for NTPC is set for November, 2022.

With this addition, the order pipeline of Tata Power Solar stands at approximately 2.8 GW with an approximate value of Rs 13,000 crore, thereby cementing its position as India's leading Solar EPC player.

The scope of work includes land, transmission, engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning of the solar projects. The NTPC project site is located in Gujarat.

