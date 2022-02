Kirloskar Ferrous suspends operations of mini blast furnace at Koppal plant

For carrying out upgradation works

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries announced that the operations of the Mini Blast Furnace ('MBF-II') of the Company situated at Koppal plant, Karnataka have been suspended temporarily from today for around 105 days on account of upgrade.

The upgrade of MBF-II will involve installation of bell less tops and changing of outer shell of the furnace alongwith new refractory brick lining internally. Estimated expenditure would be around Rs 60 crore (net of recoverable taxes) and the same shall be financed fully by way of internal accruals.

