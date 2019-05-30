Natco Pharma settles generic Carfilzomib Injection Patent Litigation in the US market

announced that it has reached a Settlement Agreement with Onyx Therapeutics, Inc. on patent litigation related to generic versions of 10mg, 30mg and 60mg of NATCO has partnered with Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc., who will market the product in the

The parties have reached a Settlement Agreement and the case has been dismissed.

By virtue of the settlement, NATCO and Breckenridge have been granted a license permitting the launch of their on a date that is held as confidential in 2027 or sooner depending on certain occurrences. The parties cannot make further comment as to the terms of the Settlement Agreement.

NATCO believes that its 10mg ANDA is sole first to file and could be eligible for 180-days marketing exclusivity for the 10mg strength under certain circumstances.

reportedly had sales of USD 586 million for the year ending December 2018 in the

is a registered trademark of Onyx Therapeutics, Inc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)