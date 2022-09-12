Tata Steel board to mull NCDs issue on 14th Sept

The board of the steel major is scheduled to meet on 14 September 2022 to consider the issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

"A meeting of the Committee of Directors of Tata Steel Limited will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, inter-alia, to consider and approve the issuance of unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis, within the limits approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on August 13, 2018 and April 24, 2020," Tata Steel said in a statement.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tons per annum.

On a consolidated basis, the steel major's net profit dropped 21% to Rs 7,714 crore on 18.8% increase in net sales to Rs 63128.32 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Tata Steel fell 0.09% to Rs 105.75 on Friday, 9 September 2022.

