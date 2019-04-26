Tata Steel consolidated net profit declines 84.37% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 41186.44 croreNet profit of Tata Steel declined 84.37% to Rs 2295.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14688.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 41186.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33278.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.78% to Rs 9098.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17762.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.41% to Rs 154691.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 121414.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales41186.4433278.22 24 154691.84121414.70 27 OPM %18.1019.23 -18.9417.65 - PBDT6063.365357.69 13 23279.5617297.72 35 PBT4182.823895.84 7 15937.7311556.02 38 NP2295.2514688.02 -84 9098.3317762.81 -49
