Tata Steel consolidated net profit declines 84.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 41186.44 crore

Net profit of declined 84.37% to Rs 2295.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14688.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 41186.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 33278.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.78% to Rs 9098.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17762.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.41% to Rs 154691.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 121414.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

