Tata Steel Ltd Falls 1.72%

Tata Steel Ltd lost 1.72% today to trade at Rs 99.8. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.18% to quote at 18991.12. The index is up 5.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Coal India Ltd decreased 0.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 8.13 % over last one year compared to the 1.62% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 0.5% over last one month compared to 5.42% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18.5 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38.62 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 138.63 on 06 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 82.71 on 23 Jun 2022.

