Tata Steel Ltd Slides 1.07%

Ltd has added 4.31% over last one month compared to 5.57% gain in S&P BSE Metal and 7.91% rise in the SENSEX

Ltd fell 1.07% today to trade at Rs 529. The S&P BSE Metal is down 0.42% to quote at 11544.3. The is up 5.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, decreased 0.95% and lost 0.88% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 13.94 % over last one year compared to the 17.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Ltd has added 4.31% over last one month compared to 5.57% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.91% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51067 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.87 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 646.7 on 21 Sep 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 442.1 on 29 Jan 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)