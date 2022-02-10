Adani Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
Redington India Ltd, Himatsingka Seide Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd and Cosmo Films Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 February 2022.
Adani Power Ltd surged 9.07% to Rs 117.3 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.08 lakh shares in the past one month.
Redington India Ltd spiked 7.84% to Rs 175.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.94 lakh shares in the past one month.
Himatsingka Seide Ltd soared 5.77% to Rs 213.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25168 shares in the past one month.
Swan Energy Ltd rose 5.70% to Rs 178.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19101 shares in the past one month.
Cosmo Films Ltd gained 5.30% to Rs 1787.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13166 shares in the past one month.
