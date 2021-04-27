Tata Steel Ltd spurts 2.15%, gains for five straight sessions

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 960.95, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 251.29% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% gain in NIFTY and a 178.74% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 960.95, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14612.8. The Sensex is at 48827.09, up 0.91%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 20.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4536.3, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 140.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 260.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 961.6, up 1.98% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 251.29% in last one year as compared to a 55.77% gain in NIFTY and a 178.74% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 17.17 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)