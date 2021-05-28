Metal stocks spike

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 476.34 points or 2.59% at 18850.65 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.51%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.16%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.88%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.29%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 2.07%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.94%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.87%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.55%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.08%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 335.71 or 0.66% at 51450.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 108.2 points or 0.71% at 15446.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 138.26 points or 0.59% at 23729.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.85 points or 0.58% at 7469.19.

On BSE,1601 shares were trading in green, 877 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

