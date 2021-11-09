RIL, Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia Industries to be watched

Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, LP (REUHLP) a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), announced the signing of agreements with Ensign Operating III, LLC (Ensign), a Delaware limited liability company to divest its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA. With this transaction, Reliance has divested all its shale gas assets and has exited from the shale gas business in North America.

Aurobindo Pharma reported 2.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 696.70 crore on 2.1% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 5941.90 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Britannia Industries reported 22.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 384.22 crore despite a 5.5% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 3,607.37 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Zydus Cadila has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world's first Plasmid DNA Vaccine, to the Government of India at Rs. 265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at Rs. 93 per dose, excluding GST.

National Aluminium Company said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on 12th November 2021 to consider interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2021-22.

Route Mobile said the company has launched its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers on Monday and approved the floor price of Rs 1,949.24 per share.

FDC has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate. It continues with its approved status from UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency), for the Ophthalmic facility located at Waluj, Aurangabad, Maharashtra, based on the recent GMP inspection held remotely between 06th to 09th September, 2021.

