Tata Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1481.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.20% to Rs 32866.56 crore

Net loss of Tata Steel reported to Rs 1481.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2382.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.20% to Rs 32866.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41186.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.77% to Rs 1556.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10218.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.45% to Rs 136976.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154691.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

32866.5641186.44136976.76154691.8412.9818.1011.9018.943751.346063.3610796.8323279.561527.224182.822356.1015937.73-1481.342382.551556.5410218.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)