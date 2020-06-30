Tata Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1481.34 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.20% to Rs 32866.56 croreNet loss of Tata Steel reported to Rs 1481.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2382.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.20% to Rs 32866.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41186.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 84.77% to Rs 1556.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10218.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.45% to Rs 136976.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 154691.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32866.5641186.44 -20 136976.76154691.84 -11 OPM %12.9818.10 -11.9018.94 - PBDT3751.346063.36 -38 10796.8323279.56 -54 PBT1527.224182.82 -63 2356.1015937.73 -85 NP-1481.342382.55 PL 1556.5410218.33 -85
