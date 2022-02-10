Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Falls 4.99%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 43.77% over last one month compared to 3.99% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.46% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd lost 4.99% today to trade at Rs 163.65. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.57% to quote at 1801.9. The index is down 3.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd decreased 2.08% and GTL Infrastructure Ltd lost 1.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 24.73 % over last one year compared to the 14.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has lost 43.77% over last one month compared to 3.99% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.46% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 36393 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.84 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 291.05 on 11 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 10.55 on 22 Apr 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)