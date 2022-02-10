Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Spikes 2.06%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 10.88% over last one month compared to 8.55% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.37% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 2.06% today to trade at Rs 426. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.73% to quote at 21012.4. The index is up 8.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.95% and JSW Steel Ltd added 1.06% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 66.03 % over last one year compared to the 14.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 10.88% over last one month compared to 8.55% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 52805 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.89 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 501.6 on 10 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 296.55 on 19 Mar 2021.

