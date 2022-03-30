Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 4.99%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 1.03%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 35.85% over last one month compared to 7.39% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.48% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 4.99% today to trade at Rs 158.95. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.03% to quote at 1803.26. The index is up 7.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, OnMobile Global Ltd increased 2.44% and Tejas Networks Ltd added 2% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 37.36 % over last one year compared to the 16.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 35.85% over last one month compared to 7.39% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8.75 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.46 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 291.05 on 11 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 10.55 on 22 Apr 2021.

