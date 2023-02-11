JUST IN
Typhoon Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.89% to Rs 0.25 crore

Typhoon Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 38.89% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.250.18 39 OPM %016.67 -PBDT00.03 -100 PBT00.03 -100 NP00.02 -100

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:39 IST

