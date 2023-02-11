NTC Industries consolidated net profit declines 49.38% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 5.91 crore

Net profit of NTC Industries declined 49.38% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 5.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.915.168.4663.181.494.510.984.001.232.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)