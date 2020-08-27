TCFC Finance standalone net profit rises 237.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 123.40% to Rs 3.15 croreNet profit of TCFC Finance rose 237.50% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 123.40% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.151.41 123 OPM %93.0282.98 -PBDT2.981.17 155 PBT2.971.16 156 NP2.700.80 238
