TCS ADD Safety wins award for 'Best Technical Implementation for AI'

Tata Consultancy Services announced that TCS ADD Safety, part of the TCS ADD platform that digitally transforms the entire clinical R&D value chain, has won the award for 'Best Technical Implementation for AI' at the 5th Global Annual Achievement Awards for Artificial Intelligence.

TCS ADD Safety received the award for re-imagining pharmacovigilance by applying machine vision, artificial intelligence, smart analytics and IoT to automate the intake, processing and analysis of safety cases.

Powered by TCS Decision Fabric, TCS' proprietary AI engine, the platform significantly reduces the time taken to process safety cases and increases throughput with consistently high levels of accuracy.

Some of the world's leading life sciences companies which have implemented TCS ADD Safety have realized up to 40% reduction in case processing efforts, improved data quality and oversight, and meaningful insights and predictive models.

Part of TCS ADD platform, TCS ADD Safety is an Artificial Intelligence driven solution that integrates data from different sources, and enables automated intake, processing, analysis, and reporting of high safety case volume with quality and consistency. With its unique decision traceability and learning management capabilities to map new ontologies, it leverages natural language processing and artificial intelligence while maintaining regulatory compliance requirements.

