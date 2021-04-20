McDonald's India launches new campaign for its McSpicy Fried Chicken

Westlife Development announced that McDonald's India (West and South) has launched a campaign with popular film celebrity and 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna to celebrate the deliciousness of McSpicy Fried Chicken with the central theme - Your favourite food is sure to be the one thing you Just Can't Get Enough of!

McDonald's restaurants in West and South India are owned by Westlife Development, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hardcastle Restaurants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)