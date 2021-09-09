Wipro completes four years of operations in Bangladesh

Wipro has completed its fourth year of operations in Bangladesh during which it has emerged as a leading player in the country with its technology leadership, delivery excellence and proven global experience in supporting the transformation roadmaps of its key customers.

One of Wipro's most notable customer relationships in Bangladesh is with Grameenphone, Bangladesh's leading telecom enterprise. In 2017, Wipro signed a five-year IT infrastructure and applications managed services contract with Grameenphone.

This strategic partnership has aligned closely with Wipro's vision to localise, expand its technology and domain presence, and explore new business opportunities in the region.

In the past four years, Wipro has owned and managed the end-to-end applications development and maintenance, infrastructure support and maintenance, and security for Grameenphone. Supported by Wipro's expertise and strong local delivery capabilities, Grameenphone has modernized its technology infrastructure and simplified its applications portfolio, thereby enhancing its efficiency and reducing the time-to-market for new products and services. In addition, back-office processes have been automated, and customer journeys have been digitized for a superior end-user experience across their digital touchpoints.

