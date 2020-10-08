TCS BaNCSCloud for Asset Servicing now offers custody services

-
Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has extended its TCS BaNCS Cloud for Asset Servicing offering to include custody services.
TCS' custody offering supports a single securities back-office for institutional custody, investment banking, retail and private banking for multiple asset classes, including equities, debt, and crypto assets. Currently deployed across leading financial institutions in more than 100 global markets, the solution has comprehensive functionality spread across the trade lifecycle and is designed to incorporate global best practices, market nuances and regulations.
With the SaaS offering, TCS BaNCS Cloud now offers customers a scalable and integrated, global and local custody platform supporting trade settlements, clearing and core custody position, in a 24x7 follow the sun model. Designed with agility at its core, its layered, rule-based business architecture can help customers configure business processes with ease.
Additionally, the solution's embedded intelligence can usher in advanced levels of automation in an increasingly low touch world.
TCS BaNCS Cloud is a plug-and-play, pay-as-you-go, one-stop suite of SaaS products and platforms catering to the end-to-end financial services value chain. It has been adopted by banks of varying sizes across the globe for its future-ready digital architecture, functionality, business agility and operational efficiency. The TCS BaNCS Cloud application architecture ensures anytime, anywhere digital access, scalability, resilience, high performance, and compliance.
