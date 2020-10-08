Infosys to acquire Blue Acorn iCi

Infosys announced a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Acorn iCi, Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in digital customer experience, commerce and analytics. The move further strengthens Infosys' end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey.
Blue Acorn iCi is an award-winning digital customer experience company.
It brings to Infosys significant cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience driven commerce services. With services that include strategy, analytics, design, and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi elevates marquee global brands across industries from Media, Consumer Goods & Retail, to Financial Services, Manufacturing and Technology.
Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY that offers creative and marketing services, BlueAcorn iCi brings complimentary capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world. This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.
The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of FY 2021.
