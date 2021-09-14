H.G. Infra Engineering secures road project in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Adani Road Transport secures NHAI road project in West Bengal
MEP Infrastructure Developers update on NHAI road project in Maharashtra
H.G. Infra Engineering declared L-1 bidder for NHAI project in Telangana
H.G. Infra Engineering gains on securing order from NHAI
Adani Road Transport secures HAM road project from NHAI is state of Odisha
-
H. G.
Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by Public Works Department (PWD), Rajasthan for the project entailing development and maintenance of Beawar Masuda Goyala section of SH 26A Arain Sarwar section of SH 7E and NH 12 Laxmipura Dora Dabi Ranaji Ka Gudha section of SH 115 through PPP under DBOT hybrid annuity mode. The company bid project cost is Rs 448.11 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU