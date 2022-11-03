PTC Industries signs MoU with Mishra Dhatu Nigam

For a technical collaboration

PTC Industries has signed an MOU with Defence PSU Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) for a technical collaboration between both companies.



The MOU between PTC Industries and Midhani will utilise the technological capabilities of both companies for:





1. Manufacturing of Titanium alloy pipes and tubes using indigenous raw materials processed through the recently acquired EBCHR/ PAM/ VAR technology by PTC Industries in collaboration with Midhani for

defence and naval applications





2. Manufacturing of Titanium alloy plates and sheets using Midhani Wide Plate Mill using indigenous feedstock processed using PTC's EBCHR Melting Technology, currently the sole upcoming plant in India

which will use scrap titanium and various grades of titanium sponge





3. Fabrication of crucial parts and LRUs for the defence and aerospace industries using PTC's advanced machining facility and Midhani's forged and rolled products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)