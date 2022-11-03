JUST IN
Wipro, Piramal Enterprises, Godrej Properties in focus
Business Standard

Godrej Properties acquires 50-acres land parcel in Manor, Palghar

Godrej Properties has entered into an agreement for outright purchase of a land parcel in the fast developing micro market of Manor, Palghar.

Spread across ~ 50 acres, the proposed project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.2 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential plotted development.

The company expects the project to offer a booking value potential of approximately Rs 500 crore on the basis of current business assumptions.

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 09:10 IST

