Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Astral Poly Technik Ltd, ITD Cementation India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and KPIT Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 November 2020.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 12.4 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 25.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Astral Poly Technik Ltd tumbled 4.97% to Rs 1408.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30621 shares in the past one month.

ITD Cementation India Ltd lost 4.42% to Rs 56.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94076 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd shed 3.13% to Rs 382.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd plummeted 2.97% to Rs 104.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57907 shares in the past one month.

