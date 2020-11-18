Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

The Byke Hospitality Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd, D B Realty Ltd and Celebrity Fashions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 November 2020.

Shashijit Infraprojects Ltd crashed 10.65% to Rs 26 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1393 shares in the past one month.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd tumbled 10.08% to Rs 14.01. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8994 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd lost 9.41% to Rs 21.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 384 shares in the past one month.

D B Realty Ltd fell 8.65% to Rs 7.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65436 shares in the past one month.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd slipped 7.99% to Rs 4.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18506 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21192 shares in the past one month.

