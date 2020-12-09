TCS gains on launching digital bank guarantee platform in Israel

-
ALSO READ
TCS launches blockchain quality engineering services suite
TCS, HDFC, Ircon International in spotlight
TCS and Yale University develop private off-grid networking platform using blockchain
TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel, Ambuja Cements in focus
TCS partners with C-CAMP to scale up India's Covid testing capacity
-
TCS rose 1.06% to Rs 2,826.05 after the company said it has launched a new blockchain-based transformative digital bank guarantee platform in Israel.The IT major's blockchain-based digital bank guarantee SaaS (software as a service) platform runs on Microsoft Azure and helps banks digitally transform the end-to-end lifecycle of guarantees, including issuance, modification, termination, and invocation. This platform will function as a marketplace where both issuers and beneficiaries can manage their digital guarantees portfolio, including issuance, extension, and cancelation.
Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank that currently manages more than 30% of the total bank guarantees in the country, has signed up as the anchor customer for the platform, the company announced after market hours yesterday, 8 December 2020.
The IT major reported a 6.45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,504 crore on a 4.73% increase in net sales to Rs 40,135 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.
TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU