Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 220.65 points or 0.97% at 22861.46 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Zen Technologies Ltd (up 8.28%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 5.58%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.81%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.55%),Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NIIT Ltd (up 3.47%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 2.83%), Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 2.69%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.29%), and Coforge Ltd (up 2.09%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 1.54%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 0.61%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 0.61%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 301.48 or 0.66% at 45909.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.45 points or 0.62% at 13476.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.62 points or 0.66% at 17606.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 35.32 points or 0.6% at 5894.82.

On BSE,1520 shares were trading in green, 627 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

