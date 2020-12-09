Volumes soar at Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd counter

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd clocked volume of 2 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 55.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3607 shares
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 December 2020.
Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd clocked volume of 2 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 55.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3607 shares. The stock gained 0.24% to Rs.2,239.95. Volumes stood at 1825 shares in the last session.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 40.97 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.92 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.20% to Rs.2,314.40. Volumes stood at 1.67 lakh shares in the last session.
PC Jeweller Ltd registered volume of 21.12 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.97 lakh shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.23.10. Volumes stood at 7.63 lakh shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 1.31 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54939 shares. The stock gained 5.25% to Rs.127.25. Volumes stood at 43004 shares in the last session.
TVS Srichakra Ltd recorded volume of 7433 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3473 shares. The stock gained 7.36% to Rs.1,830.00. Volumes stood at 18608 shares in the last session.
