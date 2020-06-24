Zydus receives USFDA approval for Meclizine Hydrochloride Tablets

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Meclizine Hydrochloride Tablets (US RLD: AntivertTM Tablets) in the strengths of 12.5 mg and 25 mg.

Meclizine is an antihistamine that is used to prevent and treat nausea, vomiting, and dizziness caused by motion sickness.

It may also be used to reduce dizziness and loss of balance (vertigo) caused by inner ear problems. The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad.

