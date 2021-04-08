Bharti Airtel, Muthoot Finance, Ashok Leyland in focus

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel launches Airtel IoT
IEEE Virtual Summit highlights impact of IEEE Standards on Emerging Applications
Bharti Airtel gains after Mastercard invests in Airtel Africa's mobile money biz
Bharti Airtel Ltd Surges 7.93%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 5.98%
Board of Bharti Infratel appoints Bimal Dayal as MD
-
Bharti Airtel launched 'Airtel IoT' - an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of Internet of Things {IoT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things.
Muthoot Finance has announced its 25th series of Public Issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 1,000 each (Secured NCDs). The issue is with a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription upto Rs 1600 crore aggregating upto tranche limit of Rs 1700 crore.
Ashok Leyland through its subsidiary Switch Mobility, the U.K. based EV producer of buses and vans announced its global expansion plans into India and its plan to create two subsidiary companies. The first, Switch Mobility Automotive, is being formed to carry on the EV strategy in India, which forms part of its global entity. The second is OHM Global Mobility, which will focus on providing mobility as a service offering.
Godrej Consumer Products in its 4QFY21 update said that the company expects to deliver sales growth around the thirties in India, driven by strong volume growth and calibrated price increases. Sales growth was quite broad based across key categories of Soaps, Household Insecticides and Hair Colours.
UCO Bank informed that the board of directors of the bank approved the proposal for the issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Government of India against capital infusion of Rs.2,600 crore.
Indian Overseas Bank informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 12 April 2021, to consider and approve issue of equity shares against capital infusion of Rs 4100 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU