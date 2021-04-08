Bharti Airtel, Muthoot Finance, Ashok Leyland in focus

Bharti Airtel launched 'Airtel IoT' - an integrated platform that enables enterprises to harness the power of Internet of Things {IoT) and be ready for the emerging era of connected things.

Muthoot Finance has announced its 25th series of Public Issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 1,000 each (Secured NCDs). The issue is with a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription upto Rs 1600 crore aggregating upto tranche limit of Rs 1700 crore.

Ashok Leyland through its subsidiary Switch Mobility, the U.K. based EV producer of buses and vans announced its global expansion plans into India and its plan to create two subsidiary companies. The first, Switch Mobility Automotive, is being formed to carry on the EV strategy in India, which forms part of its global entity. The second is OHM Global Mobility, which will focus on providing mobility as a service offering.

Godrej Consumer Products in its 4QFY21 update said that the company expects to deliver sales growth around the thirties in India, driven by strong volume growth and calibrated price increases. Sales growth was quite broad based across key categories of Soaps, Household Insecticides and Hair Colours.

UCO Bank informed that the board of directors of the bank approved the proposal for the issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Government of India against capital infusion of Rs.2,600 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank informed that the meeting of the board of directors of the bank is scheduled on 12 April 2021, to consider and approve issue of equity shares against capital infusion of Rs 4100 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)