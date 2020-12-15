TCS expands strategic partnership with Star Alliance

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its strategic partnership with Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance, to provide predictive and real-time business analytics, improve its customers' overall experience.
As per the company's exchange filing, IT major TCS' strategic partnership with Star Alliance spans over 15 years and multiple geographies. The expanded partnership will see TCS leverage its domain expertise and contextual knowledge to deploy AWS technology around data analytics, business intelligence and machine learning to improve Star Alliance's business performance and ability to innovate at scale. This will enable real-time, predictive capabilities and faster, more informed decision-making that enhances the travel experience for the 654 million customers of the Alliance's member airlines.
The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 19,000 daily flights to over 1,300 airports in 195 countries.
Shares of TCS fell 0.46% to Rs 2,783.55 on BSE. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 December 2020.
TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization.
