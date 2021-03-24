LupinLife partners with Uttarakhand Police for Kumbh Mela 2021

To provide LupiSafe hand sanitizers to policemen and frontline workers

LupinLife, consumer healthcare business of global pharma major Lupin, today announced its association with the Uttarakhand Police for Kumbh Mela 2021.

During the Kumbh, LupinLife will provide five lakh LupiSafe hand sanitizers to policemen and frontline workers deployed at strategic locations - parking spots, food centres, health centres and bathing areas - in Hardwar to keep them safe from COVID-19 and other infections.

LupinLife will also provide brochures to the tourists to ensure they have access to critical information. These include road traffic routes to and from adjoining cities, major bathing dates, demarcated parking spots, etc to help tourists navigate their way easily. The brochures will be distributed at major parking spots to the tourists entering Hardwar by car.

