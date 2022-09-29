Century Enka Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Esab India Ltd, Rites Ltd and Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2022.

Century Enka Ltd surged 11.72% to Rs 476.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 97391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5812 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd soared 10.30% to Rs 221.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79460 shares in the past one month.

Esab India Ltd spiked 6.93% to Rs 3455.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 504 shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd spurt 6.19% to Rs 320.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25580 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd gained 5.67% to Rs 900.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5573 shares in the past one month.

