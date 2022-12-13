NTPC commissions entire capacities of 150 MW and 90 MW Devikot Solar PV Projects at Jaisalmer

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, entire capacities of 150 MW & 90 MW Devikot Solar PV Projects at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, are declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 13 December 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 58041.27 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 70656.27 MW.

