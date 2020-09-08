TCS receives Positive Rating in Gartner's Vendor Rating report

-
Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized with an Overall Positive Rating in the recent Vendor Rating report by Gartner lnc, based on a holistic evaluation covering the company's Strategy, Product/ Service, Pricing Structure, Technology/ Methodology, Support/ Account Management and Corporate Viability.
The evaluation gave TCS a Strong rating for its Support/ Account Management.
Additionally, TCS received a Positive rating for its Strategy, Product/ Service, Technology/ Methodology, Pricing Structure, and corporate Viability.
