TCS receives Positive Rating in Gartner's Vendor Rating report

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized with an Overall Positive Rating in the recent Vendor Rating report by Gartner lnc, based on a holistic evaluation covering the company's Strategy, Product/ Service, Pricing Structure, Technology/ Methodology, Support/ Account Management and Corporate Viability.

The evaluation gave TCS a Strong rating for its Support/ Account Management.

Additionally, TCS received a Positive rating for its Strategy, Product/ Service, Technology/ Methodology, Pricing Structure, and corporate Viability.

