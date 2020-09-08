JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Japan Stocks gain on weaker yen
Business Standard

TCS receives Positive Rating in Gartner's Vendor Rating report

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized with an Overall Positive Rating in the recent Vendor Rating report by Gartner lnc, based on a holistic evaluation covering the company's Strategy, Product/ Service, Pricing Structure, Technology/ Methodology, Support/ Account Management and Corporate Viability.

The evaluation gave TCS a Strong rating for its Support/ Account Management.

Additionally, TCS received a Positive rating for its Strategy, Product/ Service, Technology/ Methodology, Pricing Structure, and corporate Viability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 12:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU